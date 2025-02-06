Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler and calmer across the Denver metro area on Thursday

Stronger cold front to hit Colorado this weekend — more snow for Denver on the seven-day forecast
It will be a little cooler and calmer along the Front Range Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s near Denver under a mostly sunny sky.
2-6-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's going to be a beautiful and sunny start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for the Thursday morning commute.

LISA AM WX.jpg

Another dry cold front is snow swinging through the region, dropping daytime highs back into the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon. It's cooler than Wednesday, but still about 10 degrees warmer than normal. We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state.

Temperatures will jump back to the low 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies in Denver. Look for another storm to push into the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing fresh powder to the ski resorts for the weekend.

A few spotty showers are possible on the plains Friday night, with a bit of a cool down on Saturday. We'll see highs in the upper 40s on Saturday but drop into the 30s on Sunday.

This system will usher in some much cooler weather into the first of next week, with a better chance of snow. We'll see a chance of light snow on Sunday and a better chance of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Next week will also be a lot colder, with highs primarily in the 30s across the Eastern Plains.

Cooler and calmer across the Denver metro area on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team