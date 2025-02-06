It's going to be a beautiful and sunny start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for the Thursday morning commute.

Another dry cold front is snow swinging through the region, dropping daytime highs back into the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon. It's cooler than Wednesday, but still about 10 degrees warmer than normal. We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state.

Temperatures will jump back to the low 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies in Denver. Look for another storm to push into the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing fresh powder to the ski resorts for the weekend.

A few spotty showers are possible on the plains Friday night, with a bit of a cool down on Saturday. We'll see highs in the upper 40s on Saturday but drop into the 30s on Sunday.

This system will usher in some much cooler weather into the first of next week, with a better chance of snow. We'll see a chance of light snow on Sunday and a better chance of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Next week will also be a lot colder, with highs primarily in the 30s across the Eastern Plains.

Cooler and calmer across the Denver metro area on Thursday

