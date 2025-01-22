Cooler and breezy Wednesday, with more light snow for the mountains

DENVER — It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s across the plains.

Winds will continue to be strong through the day, leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be limited at times especially near the foothills.

Light snow will return to the mountains. This snow will not be heavy, but it could cause a few slick spots, especially over higher elevations.

The rest of the week looks to be a bit warmer. Thursday, expect sunshine and highs still below average, in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will gradually climb toward seasonal levels by Friday, with highs expected to be near 50 degrees.

As we move into the weekend, the chance for snow and colder air returns to Colorado.

The weather models are showing a storm system set to roll in the mountains late on Friday, which could bring snow to lower elevations Saturday. Right now, it looks like we could see around 2 to 6 inches for metro Denver and up to 20 inches for the high country.

