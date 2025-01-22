Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler and breezy Wednesday, with more light snow for the mountains

Areas of blowing and drifting snow possible as winds pick up. Highs only in the low 30s in Denver
It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s across the plains. Light snow develops in the mountains.
1-22-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s across the plains.

katie banner.png
Design by Landon Haaf

Winds will continue to be strong through the day, leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be limited at times especially near the foothills.

Light snow will return to the mountains. This snow will not be heavy, but it could cause a few slick spots, especially over higher elevations.

The rest of the week looks to be a bit warmer. Thursday, expect sunshine and highs still below average, in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will gradually climb toward seasonal levels by Friday, with highs expected to be near 50 degrees.

As we move into the weekend, the chance for snow and colder air returns to Colorado.

The weather models are showing a storm system set to roll in the mountains late on Friday, which could bring snow to lower elevations Saturday. Right now, it looks like we could see around 2 to 6 inches for metro Denver and up to 20 inches for the high country.

Cooler and breezy Wednesday, with more light snow for the mountains

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team