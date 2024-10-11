Cooler across the Denver metro area to end the week

We are in for a beautiful fall weekend across Colorado. After another unseasonably warm 85-degree day on Thursday, a cold front will bring us some relief from the heat!

This weak, dry cold front is moving in early this morning over the northeastern plains. We'll see winds shift out of the north and it will usher in some slightly cooler weather for much of northeastern Colorado. We'll see highs in the mid 70s Friday afternoon and that's about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday!

Warm temperatures expected to continue for the next week

It'll be a bit of a roller coaster ride of temperatures heading into the weekend.

The October heat returns for the first half with highs in the low 80s around Denver with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up a bit, so watch out for high fire danger across portions of the plains.

Another cold front will zip across the state late Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures yet again. Daytime highs will be a bit closer to normal on Sunday, in the low to mid 70s for the Broncos game!

The more fall-like weather sticks around early next week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately, the dry weather continues into much of next week.

