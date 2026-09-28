Cool & wet weather settles in across Colorado for the next four days

It's a fairly quiet start to our week, but we're in for some unsettled conditions over the next few days as we tap into moisture from two separate tropical storms spinning in the eastern Pacific!

Showers are developing over the mountains this morning morning and will spread toward the Denver area by early afternoon. Most rain should be light, but a brief heavy shower or a rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal, with mid- to upper 70s for highs by 2 p.m.

Tuesday will feel much more like fall, with cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and more widespread showers...especially across southern Colorado. Rain chances will increase Tuesday evening as a stronger weather system moves in. Portions of southwestern Colorado could see up to 4 inches of rain by early Thursday morning.

We'll likely see our heaviest rain along the Front Range on Wednesday. A little snow could even mix in at the highest mountain elevations if temperatures cool enough. The heaviest showers are due to the remnants of Hurricane Polo and a storm that will approach from the west.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Tuesday and will remain well below normal through Thursday.

By Friday into the weekend, things should gradually dry out as high pressure builds back in. We'll see more sunshine and 70s on Friday, with some comfortable and dry conditions for Homecoming's across the Denver Metro Area.

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