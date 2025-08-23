Cool, wet weather for the weekend

A cooler and wetter stretch of weather is settling in across northeastern Colorado starting today. We could see a few showers or even a rumble of thunder by the afternoon, especially closer to the foothills. Our temperatures will stay in the 70s today- much cooler than the stretch of 90s we had last week.

Sunday brings more uncertainty, but also a higher chance of rain. If we get enough sunshine to warm things up, that’ll help fuel afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side. Rain could fall heavily in short bursts, especially in the mountains and along the I-25 corridor, though not everyone will see storms. The mix of warm, moist air and just enough instability could make things a bit more active than today.

Looking ahead to Monday, that’s shaping up to be the wettest day of the bunch. All the ingredients are coming together for widespread showers and storms, and some could bring heavy rainfall that leads to localized flooding. The air will be loaded with moisture, and storms may move slowly enough to dump quite a bit of rain over one spot. If you’ve got outdoor plans Monday, keep an eye on the radar and be ready to pivot indoors.

The unsettled pattern continues into the rest of the week. While no single day looks like a complete washout, expect scattered showers and storms each afternoon, especially over the mountains. Some days might be drier on the plains, but there will still be chances for brief downpours or thunderstorms. The exact timing and location of the rain each day will depend on subtle shifts in the weather pattern.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side through much of the week. Highs will mostly stay in the 70s on the plains, and Monday or Tuesday could even struggle to get out of the 60s if clouds and rain hang around long enough. If you're a fan of the cooler, fall-like feel, this will be your kind of week—but don’t forget the umbrella, just in case.

