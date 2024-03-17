Cool for St. Patrick's Day, ahead of 60s in Denver next week

We'll continue to see a lot of melting across the Front Range following the major snow event that blasted Colorado Wednesday through Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday across the metro-area and plains.

Southern Colorado will see more snow today through tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect near Telluride until noon.

Spring-like conditions return next week as temperatures soar to near 60 degrees starting Monday.

Dry and mild weather is expected for the majority of this upcoming week, with highs each day in the 60s. Our next chance for moisture arrives late on Friday.

