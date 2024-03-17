Watch Now
Cool for St. Patrick's Day, ahead of 60s in Denver next week

Highs in the upper 40s, with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday
Denver 7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 3/16.
st patricks day forecast denver.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 09:05:29-04

We'll continue to see a lot of melting across the Front Range following the major snow event that blasted Colorado Wednesday through Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday across the metro-area and plains.

Southern Colorado will see more snow today through tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect near Telluride until noon.

Spring-like conditions return next week as temperatures soar to near 60 degrees starting Monday.

Dry and mild weather is expected for the majority of this upcoming week, with highs each day in the 60s. Our next chance for moisture arrives late on Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

