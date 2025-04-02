From rain to sleet to snow to graupel, we saw a wild mix of precipitation on Tuesday night. That round of wet weather is moving out, but it's leaving us with some wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Skies will clear out a bit Wednesday, but it will be a brief break in between storms. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly sunny skies. We'll see wind speeds between 10 to 25 mph.

Another storm moves into the state early Thursday as the Denver metro area will see a rain/snow mix develop by early afternoon. We'll see highs in the low 40s and another wet evening commute. The city could see a couple inches of slushy snow while the mountains get another blast of moderate to heavy snow!

That snow will taper off by Friday morning, but it's going to be a chilly Friday for the Rockies home opener with highs in the low to mid 40s. We could also see a few showers that afternoon during the game!

A stronger storm moves in Friday night bringing the potential for more snowfall accumulation near Denver by early Saturday morning. More details to come!

Cool and soggy across parts of Colorado through Saturday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.