DENVER — The winds are gradually calming after a strong cold front raced through the state overnight. You'll find mostly sunny skies and wind speeds between 20 to 30 mph for the morning commute. Thursday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday as we finally break the nine day streak of 60 degree days.

In the mountains, very strong winds will persist through Thursday morning, with gusts frequently reaching 80 to 90 mph. These strong winds will continue to impact exposed ridges and passes .with some areas of blowing snow throughout the day.

It will be cool and breezy Thursday as we prepare for another round of strong winds on Friday. Another High Wind Watch goes into effect on Friday for the Front Range foothils and mountains. We could see gusts near 85 mph again on the west side of town. These downsloping winds will once again lead to much warmer than normal temperatures. We'll see 40s early Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.

The Denver metro area will have high fire danger for the end of the week with a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, mountain snowfall is expected to return late Friday into early Saturday as winds decrease and a weather system moves through. Snow chances linger into Saturday, with lighter and more limited chances on Sunday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the plains Saturday, though highs will remain above normal. By early next week, quieter weather is expected with breezy conditions at times and warmer-than-average temperatures returning.

Weather will be excellent for the Bronco game on Sunday with highs in the 50s, partly cloudy skies and a lot less wind.

Cool and breezy on Thursday behind our strong December cold front

