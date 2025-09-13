Colorado's Weather: Scattered afternoon storms and cooler temps ahead

DENVER — Keep your umbrella—and your awareness—close this weekend!

The weather is looking active, and a Marginal Risk for severe storms is in place for much of the state on Saturday.

We’re heading into an unsettled weather pattern this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through Sunday.

The biggest weather day to watch? Saturday afternoon and evening, especially across the lower elevations.

As moisture moves in from both the Gulf and the Pacific, and a mid-level trough approaches, we could see a few stronger storms develop.

Gusty southwesterly winds pick up aloft, we’re looking at the potential for isolated severe storms, bringing:



💨 Gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph

🌩 Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter

Not everyone will see severe weather, but it’s a good day to keep your eye on the sky—especially in areas that see more sunshine and surface heating.

Showers may linger into Sunday afternoon, though they should gradually taper off as a weak ridge builds in behind the existing system.

Cooler temps will stick around through the weekend, so plan on grabbing a light jacket if you’re heading out.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday bring a break—with some sunshine and slightly warmer, drier conditions. But don’t get too comfortable, another cool-down could arrive midweek, as the next system drops into the Pacific Northwest.

The forecast isn’t locked in just yet for the second half of the week, so stay tuned.

Models are still working out the details, but we’re keeping an eye on another potential cold front.

