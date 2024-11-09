Colorado's slow-moving snow storm will finally move out this weekend

It's been round after round after round of snow this week. And guess what? We're in for one more round of rain and snow before this storm finally moves out later today.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains and continues through early Saturday.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through Saturday. We'll see high temperatures in the 30s Friday, with low-40s on Saturday.

Skies will start to clear out on Saturday afternoon and we'll see lots of melting starting Sunday!

Latest forecast snow totals for Denver through Saturday

