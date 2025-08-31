Colorado's Labor Day Weather: Warm, mostly dry & plenty of sunshine

Sunday will shape up to be a beautiful day across the region.

Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temps compared to Saturday.

Highs will sit a few degrees below average, mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s on the plains—with low humidity making it feel pleasant.

Denver7

There could be a few lights, isolated showers over the higher elevations in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep things dry and stable.

Denver7

Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the plains, and cooler in the mountains for Labor Day.

Humidity will stay low, and winds should be calm to light.

Whether you’re camping, hosting a cookout, or squeezing in a final summer trip, the weather should fully cooperate.

Denver7

Tuesday will stay warm and mostly dry as high pressure remains in control.

Temperatures may pick up a degree or two, and skies will stay mostly sunny.

Again, there’s a very slight chance of a mountain shower in the late afternoon, but it's not likely to impact on most plans.

The weather patterns will start to shift by midweek.

A cold front will move into the region sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a push of cooler air and increased moisture.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, with scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially across northeastern Colorado.

We’re not expecting washout days, but outdoor plans may need to dodge a quick shower or storm.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.