Colorado weather whiplash: Fire danger Saturday, snow by Sunday

DENVER — Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected across eastern Colorado before a sharp cold front moves late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

First, Saturday brings strong winds, dry air, and warm temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

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A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday across the Denver metro area, the Urban Corridor, and much of the eastern plains.

West winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, while relative humidity is expected to drop as low as 7 to 14 percent.

This combination of wind and dry air could allow fires to spread quickly.

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By Saturday evening, a strong cold front will move south through the state, bringing a major change in conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight as strong winds continue.

There is a chance of snow along the Front Range and nearby plains late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The lower elevation areas may see only light dusting to around 1 inch, though 1 to 3 inches could fall along the Palmer Divide.

Mountain areas are expected to see more significant impacts.

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A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday for parts of northern and central Colorado, including Summit County, Rabbit Ears Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Blowing snow could create near-whiteout conditions on mountain passes, making travel hazardous into early Sunday.

Snow is expected to taper off by late Sunday morning, though windy and cold conditions will continue through the afternoon.

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