Colorado weather: Sun-filled Saturday leads into big weather changes

DENVER — The weekend is shaping to be like the previous week with dry and above-normal temperatures through most of the weekend.

Saturday brings plenty of sunshine even with a weak front moving behind.

Afternoon highs stay 12–15° above normal with temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday looks very similar — mild, dry, and comfortable — but clouds will increase later in the day as our next system approaches.

Perfect tailgating weather on Sunday for Broncos fans!

Clouds build through the afternoon, but no rain is expected during tailgate hours.

A cold front is expected to move in our region late Sunday night into early Monday.

Mountains may see a few inches of snow.

The plains get scattered, light showers, mainly north of I-70.

Temperatures cool slightly but stay near or just above normal to start the week.

Looking ahead, another weak system could bring light rain or snow around Wednesday or Thursday, but confidence is low.

Overall, the pattern turns cooler and a bit more unsettled heading toward Thanksgiving.

