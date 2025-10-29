Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coldest morning of the season across the Denver metro area

Sunny and warmer across Colorado Wednesday, cool but dry across Colorado on Halloween
It will be a cold start to the day, but we'll see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon.
DENVER — It's the coldest morning since mid-April as temperatures dip into the low 20s Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the single digits and teens on the Eastern Plains.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. for Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and the surrounding suburbs.

We'll see lots of sunshine Wednesday across the entire state and we're in for a beautiful late-October day. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s by lunch, with highs near 60 degrees by 4 p.m.

Dry weather continues Thursday with light winds and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. No rain or snow is in the forecast, and traveling around the Front Range looks dry and smooth.

Halloween stays on the chilly side after sunset, but conditions are dry for trick-or-treating that night.

By this weekend, a warming trend arrives with milder afternoons and a little more breeze in the mountains and foothills. We'll see highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday!

