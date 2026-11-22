DENVER — After some Front Range neighborhoods saw snow on Saturday, we're waking up to some very cold temperatures this morning in the aftermath of yesterday's storm.

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Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to a chilly mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with highs today warming into the 40s.

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On the eastern Plains, areas of freezing fog this morning have resulted in a Dense Fog Advisory. That will remain in place until 10 am for the following counties: Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne.

Coldest air of the season will give way to beautiful weather for a Broncos win

We'll start out the work week in the lower 20s before only warming into the lower 40s in Denver on Monday. Our next storm will spread snow into the mountains by the afternoon, with snow coming to the an end in the high country by early Tuesday morning.

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Snow is not expected in Denver on Monday, though we may see a few flurries by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Travel impacts are not expected from the storm in Denver, but slick and snow covered roads may slow down travel in the mountains on Monday.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Tuesday before high pressure expands into the Four Corners Region for the rest of the holiday week. This should keep the Front Range dry, with highs in Denver in the 50s from Wednesday to Friday. Temperatures are then likely to hit the 60 degree mark by the weekend.

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In the mountains, we may see a weak disturbance bring light snow to the mountains towards Black Friday, but these details are not yet cemented. Stay tuned!

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