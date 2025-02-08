Watch Now
Colder air and rounds of snow return to Colorado through next week

Cooler for the weekend, with more accumulating snow in Denver next week.
Denver7 Forecast. Cooler this weekend, with scattered light snow showers late Saturday. Much colder air and a better chance for accumulating snow in Denver next week.
Our next storm brought some heavy snowfall to portions the High Country late Friday through Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 7 a.m., but our Park, Elkhead mountains and Flattops saw between 6 to 12 inches of new snow, and the Front Range mountains and ski resorts along I-70 picked up between 4 to 8 inches of fresh powder - perfect for weekend skiers and boarders.

A few spotty snow showers popped up along the plains early Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies through the day and cooler temperatures. We'll see highs in the low 40s on Saturday, with 30s on Sunday and another chance for light snow in the morning.

This system will usher in some much cooler weather into the first of next week, with another round of snow. We'll see a better chance of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday and early Wednesday. So far, computer models bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to the Denver area. We'll fine tune these potential snowfall totals as the storm gets closer.

Next week will also be a lot colder, with highs primarily in the 20s and 30s across the plains. It will definitely feel like winter all next week!

