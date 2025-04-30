Cold front will swing through Colorado within the next 24 hours

It's a beautiful start to our Wednesday and we're expecting plenty of sunshine through midday, with mid 60s by lunch and highs near 70 degrees by 4 p.m.

Our next cold front will bring a better chance of showers and storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Expect more widespread rain and some mountain snow, along with cooler temperatures in the mid 50s and gusty winds.

The cold front moves through late Wednesday and it might even get chilly enough for a little snow along the Palmer Divide by early Thursday. With the relatively warm roads, it probably won’t stick. The Denver metro area will see lingering rain showers Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be dramatically cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

This next storm will move out fast and we'll be back in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It'll stay mainly dry Saturday and Sunday with just slight chances of isolated afternoon storms. Daytime highs jump into the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered storms make a comeback early next week across Colorado with slightly cooler temperatures.

