DENVER — It's a pretty quiet start to our Tuesday, but we're in for an active afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s for the morning commute and we'll mostly sunny skies from now through late morning.

Expect increasing clouds by early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll first see some scattered storms and showers develop in the mountains and then roll east over the plains after 3 p.m. There will be a risk of severe weather with these storms, with larger hail and damaging winds being the two biggest risks.

Tuesday's storms will continue through the evening hours and then gradually shift east after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50 by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week and there's another chance for some afternoon storms and showers, but the risk of severe weather will be lower.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in toward the end of the week. We'll see highs near 80 degrees on Friday, with lots of sunshine across the state. This weather pattern will hold strong through the weekend, making for some beautiful leaf peeping conditions!

Cold front swinging through Colorado Tuesday

