Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold front racing through Colorado

Winds will kick up in Denver for the next two days, much cooler across the Denver metro area on Tuesday
A cold front will race through Colorado Monday. We'll see gusty winds and a few showers across the Eastern Plains. It gets much colder on Tuesday!
Cold front racing through Colorado
10-27-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's a quiet start to our Monday, but a cold front will race across the state Monday, bringing some chilly changes to the state!

LISA AM WX.jpg

You'll find mostly sunny skies this morning, with temperatures climbing into the low 60s by noon and upper 60s by 4 p.m. The winds will kick up throughout the day as the storm rolls through. We'll see gusts between 40 to 50 mph, with a slight chance of showers along the Interstate 25 corridor. There will be a better chance of showers across the eastern plains, with a couple of inches of snow in the northern mountains.

Temperatures will tank overnight. We'll see upper 20s to low 30s on the plains and teens in the mountains. The winds will remain gusty on Tuesday and it will be quite a bit colder. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and those winds will make it feel even colder.

The rest of the week looks mild. From Wednesday through Friday, the weather should stay dry with near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. By next weekend, things will warm up again with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, perfect for spending some time outdoors.

Cold front racing through Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Hearing from our communities: Denver7 | Your Voice