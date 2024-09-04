Cold front heading into Colorado bringing fall-like weather on Thursday

After seeing our 57th day of 90+ degree heat in Denver Tuesday, much cooler weather will settle in for the next two days.

An incoming storm is already bringing some rain to the northwestern mountains. A cold front will continue to race across the state today and that means a nice break from the 90s! We'll see low- to mid-80s Wednesday and it will be even cooler Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will pop up around the Front Range by early afternoon. Some storms could turn severe around the high country, Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats, so keep the cars in the garage if you can!

As another surge of cooler air settles in Thursday, temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s and that's about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

We'll see scattered showers through early Thursday, with some gradual clearing by the afternoon/early evening.

On Friday, high-pressure builds up over the Four Corners, helping to dry out the state yet again. It'll bring another warmup just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will skyrocket into the low-90s Saturday and Sunday and the summer-like heat will continue into early next week.

