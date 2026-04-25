Cold front brings cooler temps, weekend rain chances

DENVER — This weekend will noticeably feel different with cooler air and light rain as a cold front moves in.

Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid-50s to low 60s on Saturday.

The Denver metro and plains could see spotty light rain.

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There is a chance of precipitation for the high country Saturday afternoon, heading into the evening.

This weather pattern lingers into Saturday night, keeping skies cloudy and conditions damp.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase into Sunday, with widespread precipitation expected across the area.

With enough instability, there could be a few thunderstorms on the plains on Sunday.

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Despite the higher chances of precipitation throughout early next week.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain on the lighter side.

As we head through the rest of the week, with highs staying in the 50s and low 60s.

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