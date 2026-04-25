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Cold front brings cooler temps, weekend rain chances

A cold front brings cooler temps and light rain Saturday. Widespread showers increase Sunday, with a slight chance for thunderstorms on the plains.
Expect clouds and cooler highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday, with spotty rain. Rain chances rise Sunday, with possible thunderstorms.
Cold front brings cooler temps, weekend rain chances
Mostly cloudy
Saturday afternoon highs
Sunday
Three day planner
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — This weekend will noticeably feel different with cooler air and light rain as a cold front moves in.

Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid-50s to low 60s on Saturday.

The Denver metro and plains could see spotty light rain.

Saturday afternoon highs

There is a chance of precipitation for the high country Saturday afternoon, heading into the evening.

This weather pattern lingers into Saturday night, keeping skies cloudy and conditions damp.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase into Sunday, with widespread precipitation expected across the area.

With enough instability, there could be a few thunderstorms on the plains on Sunday.

Sunday

Despite the higher chances of precipitation throughout early next week.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain on the lighter side.

As we head through the rest of the week, with highs staying in the 50s and low 60s.

Three day planner

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