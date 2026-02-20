Friday will be the coldest day of the month so far in Denver

DENVER — February finally feels and looks like February! Temperatures dipped down below normal on Thursday and Friday will be even colder! Bundle up as you head out the door! We're in the single digits and teens Friday morning and we're only going to see highs in the low 30s by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the high country is already seeing some snow this morning and a number of Winter Weather Advisories are in effect west of the Divide for around 4 to 10 inches of fresh snow at the ski resorts. We could see up to 12 inches of snow fall across the eastern San Juans! This storm will wind down late Friday night, with bluebird skies on tap this weekend.

Here in the city, look for light snow showers throughout the day on Friday along the Interstate 25 corridor. It looks like less than an inch of accumulation around the Denver metro area.

Heading into the weekend, drier conditions return but temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s. So far, it looks like much warmer with above-average temperatures returning early next week.

Friday will be the coldest day of the month so for in Denver

