Clearing skies, warmer temperatures and gusty winds this weekend

Look for mostly cloudy skies and very light scattered showers throughout the early morning. We'll see gradual clearing from west to east.

Warmer and drier weather returns for the weekend as temperatures soar back into the mid 70s Saturday with low 80s on tap Sunday.

A few spotty storms are possible late in the day on Saturday, with quite a bit more sunshine on Sunday.

The winds will kick up a bit this weekend, especially on Sunday, creating high fire danger for the Denver metro and plains. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11 am to 8 pm for the Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains, as wind gusts will could top 45 mph with extremely low humidity values.

Seasonal temperatures along with afternoon showers make a comeback next Monday. Look for highs to cool into the mid 60s to low 70s for much of next week.

