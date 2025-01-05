Clearing & cold Sunday in Denver, with more snow on the way Monday night into Tuesday

Following and blast of light snow Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy Sunday, with cold arctic air over the plains today. Highs in Denver will only near 30 degrees.

Snow has tapered off across the Front Range, with accumulations around 1-4 inches from this storm. The highest elevations to our west saw up to a foot of snow, with 4-8" in most areas in the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect along the northern and central mountains through 3 p.m. today.

Across the metro, it will be a cold day, with temperatures in the mid 20s at kickoff at the Broncos game, and only nearing 30 degrees for a high today.

We'll get a brief break from the snow through Monday afternoon before another system moves into the state.

More mountain snow develops tomorrow afternoon, with light to moderate snow arriving for the Front Range late Monday through the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will also be bitter cold through midweek. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

