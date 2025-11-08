Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chilly weekend before big warmup next week

Breezy and cool today with highs in the low–mid 50s. Tonight dips into the 20s. Sunday stays cool, but a big warmup arrives next week with upper 60s to low 70s and dry conditions.
Chilly weekend ahead: 50s today, 40s Sunday, and cold nights. Next week turns warm and dry with highs near 70 and possible record heat.
DENVER — Happy Saturday!

We’re expecting breezy conditions with wind gusts as high as 17 mph this morning into the afternoon.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will stay on the cooler side, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday night is expected to be downright chilly, with 20s across the plains and teens in the mountain valleys.

Sunday keeps it cool with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, don’t get used to it—because a major warm up arrives next week.

Denver could see six straight days in the upper 60s and low 70s, and some record highs may be in reach.

It will stay very dry, and we’ll watch for any windy days that could bring fire weather alerts.

For now, most of next week looks warm, dry, and calm.

