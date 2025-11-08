DENVER — Happy Saturday!

We’re expecting breezy conditions with wind gusts as high as 17 mph this morning into the afternoon.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will stay on the cooler side, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday night is expected to be downright chilly, with 20s across the plains and teens in the mountain valleys.

Denver7

Sunday keeps it cool with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Denver7

However, don’t get used to it—because a major warm up arrives next week.

Denver could see six straight days in the upper 60s and low 70s, and some record highs may be in reach.

It will stay very dry, and we’ll watch for any windy days that could bring fire weather alerts.

For now, most of next week looks warm, dry, and calm.

Chilly weekend before big warmup next week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.