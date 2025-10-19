Chilly start Sunday, then warming before Monday’s windy front

DENVER — A cold front is moving across Colorado bringing it's first widespread frost and freeze of the season.

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s across the Denver metro area, with patchy freezing possible in colder spots north of the city.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Saturday to 8 AM Sunday.

Be sure to cover or bring in sensitive plants tonight.

After the chilly start to our Sunday, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.

Winds will ease through the day, offering a calmer, milder finish to the weekend.

Another cold front arrives Monday, bringing gusty west winds up to 45 mph and very dry air.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the southern foothills and plains, where conditions could quickly fuel wildfires.

Light mountain snow is possible on Monday to the north of I-70, but the plains will stay mostly dry and cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Winds relax and temperatures rebound closer to seasonal norms, bringing a quieter and more comfortable day across the region.

