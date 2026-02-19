DENVER — The winds have calmed down a bit overnight, but we're still seeing some high fire danger across the southern Front Range and gusts near 40 mph in the foothills and mountains.

A cold front will push onto the Front Range early Thursday, dropping temperatures quite a bit. Look for partly sunny skies Thursday in the Denver metro area with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. This will be the first below-average day this month. We have seen nine days either at or above 60 degrees as part of an unseasonably warm month!

The mountains will see a break from the heavy snow Thursday, but we could still pick up another 1 to 2 inches throughout the day. The lighter snow won't last long. Another system will cruise into Colorado on Friday, bringing more snow to the mountains and possibly a few flakes to the Interstate 25 corridor Friday evening. So far, it looks like less than an inch of accumulation around the Denver metro area.

Heading into the weekend, drier conditions return but temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s. It's much warmer temperatures return early next week.

Calmer and cooler across Colorado's Eastern Plains

