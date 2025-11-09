DENVER — Sunday is starting off with a cold start as temperatures drop into the twenties.

If you’re heading to the Girls on the Run 5K, make sure you have a jacket—temperatures will only be in the upper 30s and 40s during the race.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to increase into the 40s

Bundle up today before record warmth returns this week

Monday is when the weather pattern really begins to shift.

A strong ridge of high pressure settles over Colorado and sticks around through the upcoming work week.

That means plenty of sunshine, very dry air, and warm temperatures.

Confidence is growing that Denver could hit near-record highs as early as Monday, with highs well into the upper 60s and possibly even warmer.

Fortunately, winds on Monday remain light, keeping fire danger from becoming critical.

It’s unusually mild for early November, and the warmth could bring multiple near-record or record temperatures across the region.

