DENVER – It’ll be hot if you’re tailgating at the Broncos preseason home opener tonight as temps hover near 90° before a slight cooldown this weekend.

Denver7 chief meteorologist said to expect a pleasant evening once the game gets underway, but the high temp will soar to around 97 degrees before dropping down to around 90 degrees by 7 p.m. when the Broncos kick off the game against the Green Bay Packers.

▶️ Watch Lisa's forecast below.

Broncos tailgating weather: Temps soar with isolated storm chance

By 10 p.m., temps will drop to the low 80s, but there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Friday’s record high temp is 99° in Denver, so we’ll get close to tying or breaking the record.

The mountains will see some widely scattered storms this afternoon and there's a slightly better chance that one or two of these will roll east over the plains.

Temps will drop slightly for the weekend with a better chance of showers or storms along the Front Range.

Hidalgo said heavier showers and localized flooding are, along with a few severe storms on the northeastern Plains on Saturday.

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