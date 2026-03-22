DENVER — A brief cool down for Sunday in Denver before the heat returns this week.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to be in the low to mid-60s, with temperatures closer to normal across the Denver area.

Brief cooldown Sunday, warmer temps back by work week

A cold front moving through is helping temperatures drop today, bringing a noticeable change after Saturday’s record high of 86 degrees at Denver International Airport.

The cooler air will also bring a short break from critical fire weather conditions.

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However, warmer weather returns for the work week as high pressure begins to rebuild over the region.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s with mostly dry conditions.

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There is a slight chance of light precipitation along the Front Range and in the high country on Monday.

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