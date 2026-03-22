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Brief cooldown Sunday, warmer temps back by work week

A cold front brings cooler, near-normal temps in the 60s on Sunday. By Monday, highs rebound to the 70s under mostly dry skies, with only a small chance of light precipitation for the mountains.
Patio Forecast for Sunday
Denver7
Patio Forecast for Sunday
Brief cooldown Sunday, warmer temps back by work week
Light chances of precipitation for the mountains.
Monday afternoon highs in the 70s.
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DENVER — A brief cool down for Sunday in Denver before the heat returns this week.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to be in the low to mid-60s, with temperatures closer to normal across the Denver area.

Brief cooldown Sunday, warmer temps back by work week

A cold front moving through is helping temperatures drop today, bringing a noticeable change after Saturday’s record high of 86 degrees at Denver International Airport.

The cooler air will also bring a short break from critical fire weather conditions.

Patio Forecast for Sunday

However, warmer weather returns for the work week as high pressure begins to rebuild over the region.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s with mostly dry conditions.

Monday afternoon highs in the 70s.

There is a slight chance of light precipitation along the Front Range and in the high country on Monday.

Light chances of precipitation for the mountains.

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