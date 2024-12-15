Breezy Sunday, with highs in the 50s in Denver

DENVER- After a very mild Saturday, with a high of 60 degrees recorded at Denver International Airport, a fast-moving front rolls into northern Colorado Sunday.

This storm will move across the northern mountains through the day, bringing minor snow accumulation, but very strong winds over the high country and foothills.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. west of Denver, where wind gusts could reach up to 75 mph, creating areas of blowing snow over mountain passes.

Breezy, but dry and relatively mild for the metro-area today, where highs will remain in the low to mid-50s.

Winds will diminish Monday and quiet conditions settle in for the day. Expect highs in the 50s with increasing clouds.

Another storm cruises into the state Tuesday, bringing more accumulating snow to our northern and central mountains.

Highs will remain above average through the week, in the low 50s through Wednesday, then nearing 60 degrees Thursday and Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.