Bitter cold air settles in over Colorado through early Tuesday

Wind chills could drop to -50 degrees in the mountains before a nice thaw in Denver on Tuesday
DENVER- It's a cold and extremely slick start to the day. Temperatures have dipped below zero Monday morning and the snow continues to fall.

We'll see around 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday morning before it starts to taper off at the end of the commute. Skies will gradually clear, but we won't see much of a warm up!

We have a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for metro Denver and the plains until Tuesday morning for wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero!
Temperatures will start off near zero Monday morning and will only climb to near 10 degrees by the afternoon. It will get even colder Monday night, especially in the mountains.

An Extreme Cold Warning goes into effect Monday night for the mountains where we could see wind chills between 30 to 50 degrees below zero.

Tuesday will seem tropical when compared to this. We'll see more sunshine Tuesday morning, with highs closer to 40 degrees in Denver by 3 p.m. This will help the roads to clear out for the evening commute.

Another round of light snow is possible on Wednesday and temperatures will dip back into the 30s.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week before another round of snow hits Colorado this coming weekend.

You can dive deeper into potential snow totals by checking out the National Weather Service probabilistic snow forecast at this link.

