Better chances for rain the next few days, with smoke moving out

This morning starts off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds, but it won’t stay that way for long. As we head into the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to develop along the foothills and I-25 corridor before spreading east across the plains. Some areas may stay dry if moisture mixes out, but where storms do form, they could become fairly strong. Also air quality improvement as smoke moves out and skies begin to clear.

This afternoon and evening, a few storms could turn severe, especially from the Front Range eastward. The biggest concern will be strong, damaging wind gusts, although a few storms could also produce large hail and pockets of heavy rain. Storms are expected to move out of the area later this evening.

Thursday brings another active weather day with scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening. Conditions will again support a few strong to severe storms, with damaging winds as the main hazard and the potential for large hail in some of the stronger cells. Storm development may be influenced by leftover boundaries from today’s storms, so exact timing and location could still change.

By Friday, storm chances continue but look more isolated, and confidence in coverage is lower than the previous two days. While a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, many locations could end up staying dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, a strong ridge of high pressure will bring a stretch of hot weather beginning Saturday and lasting through at least Tuesday. Sunshine will be plentiful, rain chances will be low, and temperatures will stay near 100 degrees. While it may not reach record-breaking levels, it will still be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen in this year.

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