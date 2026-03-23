DENVER — Temperatures took a dip on Sunday, but warmer weather is about to settle back in across Colorado and most of the west. A strong ridge of high pressure remains in place and will lead to more record breaking temperatures this week.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning, with 40s across the metro area for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s by lunch and then climb into the low 70s by happy hour! You'll find partly cloudy skies and 50s in the mountains.

The heat ramps up significantly Tuesday and Wednesday, when record-breaking temperatures become likely. Highs are expected to climb well into the 80s, possibly approaching 90 degrees in some areas. There is a strong chance daily records will be broken, and even all-time March records could be challenged again.

Along with the heat, conditions will turn increasingly dry, bringing elevated to critical fire weather concerns across much of the region by midweek. Gusty winds and low humidity will combine with the unseasonably warm temperatures to create potentially dangerous fire conditions. We'll likely see more Red Flag Warning on Thursday along the Front Range.

A shift arrives late in the week as a cold front attempts to move through, bringing a brief cool down by Friday. Even so, temperatures will remain above normal, and another warming trend is expected heading into next weekend.

Temperatures back in the 70s across the Denver metro area

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