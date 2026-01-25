Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
42  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Arctic cold, light snow set the stage for Broncos’ AFC Championship

Bitter cold grips Denver Sunday as the Broncos head into the AFC Championship. Highs near 24° with snow likely after 11 a.m. Light accumulations expected before slight warming arrives Monday.
game forecast
Denver7
game forecast
Snow futurecast for Sunday
Monday afternoon highs
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Denver is in for another bitterly cold day on Sunday as the Broncos prepare to take the field in the AFC Championship.

An arctic blast remains locked in across the Front Range, keeping temperatures well below normal.

Make sure to have extra layers on Sunday as afternoon highs struggle to reach 24 degrees, making it feel even colder for fans heading out to watch the game.

game forecast

Expect increasing clouds through the morning with snow becoming more likely after 11 a.m.

Light snow is expected across much of the area through Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Urban Corridor and plains could pick up new accumulation between 0.5 to 2 inches, while the mountains may see 3 to 5 inches.

Snow may fall in bursts, especially later in the day as another push of cold air moves in.

Snow futurecast for Sunday

Sunday night into Monday morning looks to be the coldest stretch yet, with clear skies and fresh snow allowing temperatures to drop well below zero in some spots.

The good news? A warming and drying trend is expected to begin on Monday.

While still chilly, highs will rebound slightly, offering some relief after a long stretch of arctic air.

Monday afternoon highs

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities