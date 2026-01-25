Arctic cold, light snow set the stage for Broncos’ AFC Championship

DENVER — Denver is in for another bitterly cold day on Sunday as the Broncos prepare to take the field in the AFC Championship.

An arctic blast remains locked in across the Front Range, keeping temperatures well below normal.

Make sure to have extra layers on Sunday as afternoon highs struggle to reach 24 degrees, making it feel even colder for fans heading out to watch the game.

Expect increasing clouds through the morning with snow becoming more likely after 11 a.m.

Light snow is expected across much of the area through Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Urban Corridor and plains could pick up new accumulation between 0.5 to 2 inches, while the mountains may see 3 to 5 inches.

Snow may fall in bursts, especially later in the day as another push of cold air moves in.

Sunday night into Monday morning looks to be the coldest stretch yet, with clear skies and fresh snow allowing temperatures to drop well below zero in some spots.

The good news? A warming and drying trend is expected to begin on Monday.

While still chilly, highs will rebound slightly, offering some relief after a long stretch of arctic air.

