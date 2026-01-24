Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
57  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Arctic blast brings frigid temps & heavy mountain snow

Cold and cloudy Saturday with dangerous wind chills and slick mountain travel. Light snow Sunday evening, including for the Broncos game. A warming trend begins Monday with seasonable weather.
Winter Leaves
Egor&nbsp;Kamelev
Winter Leaves
Arctic blast brings frigid temps & heavy mountain snow
Wind Chill Forecast
Winter Weather Alerts
Broncos Forecast Sunday
Sunday Evening snow fall chances
Posted

DENVER — Arctic air is expected to stay locked in this weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and heavy snow to the mountains.

Waking up Saturday, he prepares for the cold temperatures and the below-zero wind chills making it feel even colder.

Wind Chill Forecast

Cold air and clouds will persist into Saturday afternoon, with highs in the teens but wind chills in the single digits.

The mountains could expect excessive snowfall.

Snow totals could reach 4 to 10 inches by Saturday afternoon, especially along and south of I-70.

Winter Weather Alerts

If you are heading to the mountains, please drive with caution.

Roads over mountain passes will be slick and slow at times.

The arctic blast continues Sunday, with light snow returning by Sunday evening for much of the region.

We can expect generally a half inch to 2 inches, but enough to create slippery spots.

Sunday Evening snow fall chances

If you’re heading out to watch the Broncos on Sunday, bundle up.

Broncos Forecast Sunday

We warm up Monday, with drier and more seasonal conditions settling in for the rest of the week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities