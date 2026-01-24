Arctic blast brings frigid temps & heavy mountain snow

DENVER — Arctic air is expected to stay locked in this weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and heavy snow to the mountains.

Waking up Saturday, he prepares for the cold temperatures and the below-zero wind chills making it feel even colder.

Cold air and clouds will persist into Saturday afternoon, with highs in the teens but wind chills in the single digits.

The mountains could expect excessive snowfall.

Snow totals could reach 4 to 10 inches by Saturday afternoon, especially along and south of I-70.

If you are heading to the mountains, please drive with caution.

Roads over mountain passes will be slick and slow at times.

The arctic blast continues Sunday, with light snow returning by Sunday evening for much of the region.

We can expect generally a half inch to 2 inches, but enough to create slippery spots.

If you’re heading out to watch the Broncos on Sunday, bundle up.

We warm up Monday, with drier and more seasonal conditions settling in for the rest of the week.

