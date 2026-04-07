DENVER — It's a chilly but dry start to our day. You'll find temperatures in the 20s and 30s early Tuesday morning, with increasing clouds from the west. The mountains are seeing a few light rain and snow showers Tuesday morning and there's a chance that we could see a few roll east over the plains by the afternoon.

In fact, it will feel and look more like spring with a chance of showers and storms each afternoon this week across the Front Range. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday, about 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will remain above average through the end of the week even with a few minor systems rolling through the state. We'll see highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a minor cool down on Friday.

Looking toward the end of the week and into the weekend, the pattern turns a bit more unsettled. Moisture starts increasing again, and we’ll see better chances for more widespread rain and snow across Colorado on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Friday, but bounce back into the 70s through the weekend!

Another warmer than normal April afternoon for the Denver metro area

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