Another warm February week for Denver

DENVER — It's going to be an unseasonably warm start to the week and this trend will continue through the end of the work week. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday morning, with 20s and 30s for the morning commute. We'll see a fast warm up, with upper 50s by lunch and highs in the mid 60s by 3 p.m.

Very strong winds are expected to develop in the mountains, and there’s a chance those powerful gusts could push east onto the plains. Some areas in the higher elevations could see potentially damaging winds, and even parts of the northern plains may experience gusts strong enough to make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday! The record high Tuesday is 71 degrees and there's a good chance that we could tie that in Denver. A High Wind Watch goes into effect across the northern Front Range mountains on Tuesday morning and remains in effect until 5 p.m. The northern and central mountains will also see a chance of snow.

Temperatures will remain above normal on Wednesday, but there will be the chance for a few showers across the plains late Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, the overall pattern remains active and breezy. The mountains and northern plains could continue to see periods of strong wind, though temperatures will cool somewhat behind Wednesday’s front. The plains are expected to stay mostly dry, while the mountains could still pick up occasional snow showers.

One growing concern through the week is fire weather across the plains. With dry conditions, warming temperatures and several days of gusty winds, the risk for elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions will increase, especially later in the week when humidity levels drop even further. It’s shaping up to be a warm, windy, and at times, high-impact stretch of weather heading through the end of the week.

