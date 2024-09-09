DENVER — It was a beautiful and warm weekend and that trend will continue into the first of the week.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday morning and temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the commute.

There will also be areas of smoke over northeast Colorado on Monday, and especially Tuesday, from wildfires outside the state. Expect hazy skies closer to the Interstate 25 corridor Tuesday.

Over the next 24 hours, the upper-level ridge that's been anchored across the west will weaken and we'll see a chance for isolated showers and storms in the mountains.

Tuesday will bring more moisture, leading to scattered showers and storms, with some possibly moving onto the nearby plains. We'll see an even better chance of storms across the plains on Wednesday.

It will remain warm with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s through midweek.

Drier weather returns later this week. We'll see plenty of sunshine and mid- to upper-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Another warm and mainly dry September week for Denver

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.