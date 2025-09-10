DENVER — It's going to be another pleasant start to the day! In fact, Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday with mostly sunny skies in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon and the slight chance for a few late-day storms.

It does look like we'll see fewer storms on the plains Wednesday though, with the potential for more rain in the mountains and in particular southwestern Colorado. There is a low risk of severe weather across the state.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by lunch, with more mid to upper 80s by 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday's highs will be about 3 to 5 degrees above normal for early September!

It'll be a partly cloudy, breezy day on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms are likely in the mountains with just a slim chance of an afternoon storms around the Denver metro area.

A cold front will drop into the state early Friday, helping to cool off daytime highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The city will see a better chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms.

By the weekend, temperatures will continue to trend slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

Another warm and mainly dry day for Denver and the metro area

