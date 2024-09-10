Watch Now
Warm and pleasant late summer weather across Colorado

Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms, clearing skies overnight
The warmer than normal weather will stick around through the end of the week, with high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s across the Denver metro area.
The weather pattern will remain warm for this time in September day, with temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees above normal for the next few days.

We will see plenty of sunshine to start the day and temperatures will climb into the low-80s by lunch and close to 90 degrees by mid afternoon.

A few gusty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening around the Denver metro area, but we're not looking at any severe weather for the state.

Skies will then clear out overnight and there will be a repeat performance of morning sunshine an a few afternoon storms. We'll see highs in the upper-80s to low-90s through Friday.

Expect a dial back in temperatures just a bit for the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper-80s Saturday and Sunday. A few afternoon storms are possible Sunday and into Monday of next week.

Long range models show much cooler temperatures on the way for late next week. It may actually feel like fall soon!

Another toasty September afternoon across Colorado

