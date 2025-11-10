DENVER — It's once again not going to feel or look like November! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, but we're in for another unseasonably warm day and it's going to be like this all week long!

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with temperatures in the mid 60s by lunch and closer to 70 degrees by 3 p.m. There's more sunshine and 50s in the mountains!

These afternoon highs are running about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. This ridge of high pressure will hold strong through the end of the week. Wednesday and Thursday should continue to see sunshine and above-normal temperatures, and there’s even a small chance a few spots could flirt with record highs. Winds will increase slightly, especially on Thursday, as a stronger flow develops aloft. We may see some higher fire danger by the end of the week.

Changes begin to show up toward the end of the week as a weather system approaches from the west. An upper-level trough is expected to move into western Colorado by Friday and sweep across the region on Saturday. This will bring increasing clouds and a chance of rain or snow showers, mainly over the mountains but possibly spreading into lower elevations as well.

By Sunday, cooler air will move in behind the system, along with breezy north-northwest winds. While details are still a bit uncertain, the general trend looks like a brief return to more unsettled and seasonable weather before conditions dry out again early next week. Overall, enjoy the warmth while it lasts. It won’t feel like November for most of the week.

Another stretch of warm and dry weather for Colorado

