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Another streak of 90s for the Denver Metro area

More storms expected across Colorado on Sunday and Monday
Toasty through the holiday weekend
Denver7
Toasty through the holiday weekend
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DENVER — It will be a toasty holiday weekend, with highs about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Labor Day.

Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine. We'll see mid-80s by lunch, with highs in the low to mid-90s by 4 p.m. A few storms and showers are possible but mainly over the far eastern plains. A few of these storms could turn stronger and gusty winds will be the main concern.

Toasty across Colorado for the holiday weekend

Sunday and Monday look a little wetter, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Metro Area. There's a slightly better chance of severe activity closer to the I-25 corridor by mid-afternoon. Even with the extra moisture, temperatures will stay warm, with many lower-elevation spots getting back into the 90s.

Temperatures will back down a bit starting Tuesday. The ridge of high pressure will weaken and shift a bit, with temperatures dropping into the upper 80s. It will still be warmer than normal, but we'll likely see a break in the current 90-degree streak! There will also be enough moisture for more storms and showers each afternoon through midweek.

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