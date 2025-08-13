Another streak of 90-degree heat in store for the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's a beautiful and mild start to the day, but it won't stay that way for long. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 80s by 10 a.m. and then upper 90s by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be the start of our next 90-degree streak of heat.

We'll see mostly sunny skies and some pretty dry weather across the state. A very isolated high-based gusty storm is possible, but they will be few and far between this afternoon.

It looks like daytime highs will stay a degree or two below the current record highs in Denver on Wednesday and Thursday. The current record high Wednesday in Denver is 99 degrees (set in 2007) and Thursday's record is 100 degrees (set in 1962).

Fire danger will remain high across the Western Slope and it will get even hotter over the next few days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday, with low relative humidity, gusty winds and smoky, hazy skies. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday for the northwestern section of the state, with much of western Colorado under a Fire Weather Watch Thursday and Friday.

A few more gusty storms are possible on Thursday. These storms could produce not only some gusty winds, but lightning, which is a big concern for dry areas across the state.

The next best chance for a little rain along the Front Range arrives Friday and Saturday afternoons. This will cool off temperatures slightly into the lower 90s this weekend. The 90+ heat and dry conditions return Sunday into early next week.

