Another storm system set to roll through Colorado late Wednesday

It's a chilly but dry start to our Wednesday as we track another storm system rolling in from the west. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds along the Front Range through early afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

This next storm will bring more snow to the mountain starting this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 2pm for the Central Mountains where we could see up to 10 inches of snow by Thursday morning above 10,000 feet. The best chance for precipitation will be along the I-70 mountain corridor, the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide.

Weak storm rolling into Colorado

The core of the Denver Metro Area will be on the northeastern edge of this system, so we'll likely just see mostly cloudy skies but a few showers are possible. There will be a much better chance of precipitation across the suburbs south and southwest of Denver.

Denver7

By Thursday, the system will move out and a ridge of high pressure will build over Colorado, bringing drier weather. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs mainly in the mid 50s across the plains.

Another weak disturbance will slide north of Colorado on Friday so there's a slight chance of snow for the mountains and some increasing clouds on the plains. Sunshine will return in full force this weekend and temperatures will climb well above normal! Highs will be in the 60s across the Denver metro area Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern turns even quieter Sunday and into early next week. High pressure will strengthen across the West, setting Colorado up for an extended stretch of dry, mild and pleasant weather as we head into mid-November.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.