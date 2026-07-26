Another record for Denver- reaching 103° for Sunday's high temperature

Tonight will stay unusually warm across the region after another day of record-breaking heat. Temperatures will only fall into the 70s in parts of the Denver metro area, and a few scattered thunderstorms developing over the mountains this evening could drift toward the foothills and nearby plains. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds up to 40 mph before weakening.

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Monday brings another hot day, but with a little relief as increasing moisture leads to more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will generally reach the low to mid 90s across the plains. Slow-moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, especially over the mountains where flash flooding will be possible.

kmgh

The unsettled weather continues Tuesday with another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Heavy rain will again be possible in spots, particularly in the higher terrain, while temperatures remain closer to seasonal averages thanks to increased cloud cover.

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Wednesday looks much the same, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, although faster storm movement could help limit the flooding threat compared to earlier in the week.

Record heat all weekend in Denver, more ahead

By late week, the weather begins to dry out as monsoonal moisture decreases. Temperatures will gradually climb once again, and by next weekend, highs across the plains could return to the upper 90s and even near 100 degrees.

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