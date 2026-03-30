DENVER — The warm and dry weather that we saw this weekend will continue Monday! We tied another record high on Sunday and could do it again!

You'll find mostly sunny skies for the Monday morning commute, with 40s and 50s to kick off the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s by lunch and then low 80s by happy hour. The record high today is 82 degrees and there's a very good chance that we could tie or even break it.

It will also turn breezy, especially in the afternoon, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph in the city and even stronger winds in the foothills. The combination of warmth, wind and very dry air will create critical fire weather conditions, especially along the foothills and nearby plains, meaning any fires could spread quickly. There is a red flag warning for high fire danger for portions of the Front Range from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week! We're tracking some changes as a cold front moves in Tuesday! It will usher in some cooler temperatures and a chance of light precipitation late Tuesday, mainly over the plains. Lows will dip a bit compared to the previous night, signaling the transition away from the unusually warm conditions.

This cooler air will deepen and we'll see an even better chance of precipitation on Wednesday, especially in areas near the foothills and higher terrain. The mountains are likely to see periods of snow, while the plains could see scattered showers for the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute.

Later in the week, conditions briefly warm up again on Thursday with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. However, this mild weather won’t last long, as another system is expected to move in by Friday. This could bring another round of cooler temperatures and unsettled weather into next weekend. The exact timing and how much precipitation falls, especially on the plains, remains uncertain at this point.

Another record-breaking day of weather possible in Denver

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