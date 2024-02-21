Watch Now
Light rain and snow possible Wednesday night and early Thursday

Dry and warm weather will return for the weekend
It will be another mild day, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers are possible on the plains Wednesday night and early Thursday.
It will be another mild day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by early afternoon. We'll see increasing clouds on the plains and the winds will pick up ahead of this next storm.

This weakening Pacific storm system will move across the state later Wednesday and early Thursday with some cooler weather and a few inches of snow for the mountains. Denver and the eastern plains will see a few rain showers Wednesday night and a little light snow early Thursday.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but we could see some wet roads for the Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s on Thursday, with some gradually clearing skies.

We'll see lots of sunshine on Friday and 60s for the weekend!

