Another mild and dry day across Colorado

Heating back up in Denver on Saturday
We're in for another nice day around Colorado.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 05, 2024

DENVER – We will see another beautiful and mild day across the Denver metro area, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Skies will remain pretty clear statewide and we'll see more upper 60s to upper 70s in the mountains.

Air quality warning in effect for Front Range on Friday

Saturday will stay a bit warmer as we climb into the low 90s ahead of the next cold front. This front will help to drop temperatures a solid 10 degrees by Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

A few storms are possible on Saturday afternoon along the Eastern Plains, but it looks like we'll see an even better chance in the metro area on Sunday.

Temperatures will quickly rebound next week. We'll see low to mid-90s by midweek.

