Another gorgeous September day across Colorado

Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s near Denver before next cold front hits Colorado on Friday
It will be a warm and dry day across Colorado Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Our next cold front will usher in some cooler weather by the end of the week.
DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful September day! We'll see lots of sunshine to start to the day, with warm and dry conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by lunch and then upper 80s by 4 p.m. You'll also find more 70s than 60s in the mountains Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week on our seven-day forecast. Temperatures will climb closer to the 90-degree mark Thursday afternoon, with some increasing clouds.

A cold front moves in late Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping daytime highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll see a bit more moisture move into the state, so look for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening along the Front Range.

We'll get a brief break from the storms Saturday, with another chance moving in Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend.

